North Kerry road to close for four months to lay underground cable

Jan 4, 2025 11:15 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry road to close for four months to lay underground cable
Kerry County Council will close a minor road for almost 4 months.

The L-1009 Blanemore to Shronowen road, Ballylongford will close from 9am on Monday, 6th January to 5pm on Friday, 18th April.

The reason for the road closure is to facilitate the installation of the underground cable grid connection from Ballylongford Wind Farm.

Diversions will be clearly signposted and local access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

 

Traffic travelling from Ballylongford to Tullamore:

Continue along the R-552 Listowel Road, at Kilgarvan (Masons) Cross keep left on the R-552, continue along the R-552 to the junction with the L-1009 Tullamore Road, take a left onto the L-1009 and continue along the L-1009.

Traffic travelling from Listowel to Blanemore:

Continue along the R-552 Ballylongford Road, at Coolkeargh Cross keep right on the R-552, continue along the R-552 to the junction with the L-1009 Tullamore Road, take a right onto the L-1009 and continue along the L-1009.

