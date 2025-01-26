Advertisement
News

North Kerry road reopened following collision

Jan 26, 2025 15:17 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry road reopened following collision
Share this article

A North Kerry road has reopened following a two car collision this afternoon.

The accident occurred on the road between Listowel and Lisselton at approximately 12pm today.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry volunteers thanked by county’s centre 
Advertisement
Garda patrols in North Kerry to prevent illegal hunting
North Kerry road closed following two car collision
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry School Boys and Girls Fixtures & Results
Kerry volunteers thanked by county’s centre 
Munster Into Top 8 In URC Table
Flexachem KCYMS Victorious In Men's Superleague
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus