A road in North Kerry is closed following a serious road traffic accident.

The R553 road between Lisselton and Listowel is closed at Callaghan's Cross after a one car collision.

Traffic is currently diverted onto the L1017 and at Gale Cross, and onto the L6029.

HGVs should divert at Lisselton and at Listowel.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.