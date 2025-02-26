Advertisement
North Kerry residents call for reinstatement of 80km/h speed limits on Causeway roads

Feb 26, 2025 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Locals in North Kerry are calling for changes to the speed limits on the main Tralee to Causeway Road.

Earlier this month, speed limits on roads nationwide catergorised as L routes - were reduced from 80 to 60 km/h.

Residents in Causeway are airing concerns around the reduction in limits on the main routes to the village, in particular on the Ardfert Road, and the North (Coast) Road.

Martina Flynn is among the locals calling for the limits to be reinstated along these routes, as they believe these are busier and better-quality roads.

She says the change has left many in the area confused and frustrated:

In response, Kerry County Council says a detailed assessment was performed by a technical team, as set out by Department of Transport guidelines.

It says the assessment found the L-1032 Coast Road and the L-1034 Causeway to Lerrig road, did not meet the criteria to support the creation of Bye-Laws to increase the speed limit to 80km/h.

