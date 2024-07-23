North Kerry man jailed for assault, public order and criminal damage charges

A Lixnaw man has been sentenced to one year in prison for assault, public order and criminal damage.

Killian Kirby appeared at Tralee District Court facing nine charges relating to separate incidents.

He faced two public order charges in relation to an incident at Tae Lane Listowel on January 31st.

Advertisement

Mr Kirby was also charged with criminal damage and three counts of assault at Listowel Garda Station on February 1st.

The 33-year-old also faced public order and two offensive weapon charges in relation to an incident at the Square Tralee on February 2nd.

Killian Kirby of 61 Kilacargh, Lixnaw appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court.

Advertisement

Garda Dominik Przyborski outlined that on January 31st at Tae Lane Listowel he encountered Mr Kirby who appeared unsteady on his feet.

He believed he was under the influence and conducted a road side drugs search.

Mr Kirby became agitated, took off his shoes and socks and started shouting obscenities; he arrested Mr Kirby and brought him to Listowel Garda Station.

Advertisement

The court heard that at 00.20 on February 1st Garda Przyborski discovered Mr Kirby had defaced the cell with faeces.

The court heard Mr Kirby put his hand through the hatch and spat at Garda Seamus O’Riordan.

CCTV was shown and evidence heard that he threw water at Garda Cleo Withero and grabbed and squeezed Garda Przyborski’s hand and spat at him.

Advertisement

Garda John Burke gave evidence in relation to an incident at the Square Tralee on February 2nd, with photo and CCTV evidence shown to the judge.

He responded to a call at 3.15pm of a male allegedly in possession of a knife and shouting obscenities, adding when he searched Mr Kirby, he found a large sum of cash, however, no weapon was located.

Judge David Waters said it was clear from the CCTV still that Mr Kirby had a knife in his hand, which Mr Kirby refuted saying it was a red lighter.

Advertisement

Killian Kirby contested all the charges.

His solicitor Brendan Ahern told the judge personal incidents recently have sent Mr Kirby in a downward spiral and his father was very concerned for his wellbeing.

He asked the judge to give some leniency as he has underlying issues including bipolar and ADHD.

Judge Waters convicted Mr Kirby to two months for criminal damage at Listowel Garda Station, and five months for each charge of assaults, with these to run concurrently.

In relation to the charges at the Square, Tralee, Judge Waters sentenced him to seven months.

He added the seven-month sentence will commence on termination of the five month sentence.