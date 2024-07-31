North Kerry man further remanded in custody for alleged production of machete during dispute with Gardaí

A North Kerry man has been further remanded in custody in relation to the alleged production of a machete in the course of a dispute with gardaí.

Killian Kirby of 61 Kilcaragh, Lixnaw appeared before Tralee District Court, facing nine charges relating to an incident which occurred in Rylane, Duagh earlier this month.

It’s alleged that on the evening of Monday July 8th, Killian Kirby took, without consent of the owner, a Hitachi digger and caused extensive damage to a property occupied by members of his family.

He’s also accused of criminal damage, burglary offences and the possession of around €6,000 worth of cocaine, subject to analysis.

It’s also alleged the 33-year-old produced a machete and iron bars in a threatening manner towards gardaí on two separate occasions as they tried to arrest him.

Judge David Waters previously heard that new matters in relation to the incident were not yet ready.

He further remanded Mr Kirby in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on August 8th for DPP directions.