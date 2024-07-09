Man armed with machete allegedly tried to use digger to knock down property in North Kerry

The Armed Support Unit had to be called to North Kerry after a man armed with a machete allegedly tried to use a digger to knock a property.

Gardaí say a man in his 30s remains in custody following the incident which occurred yesterday evening.

Listowel gardaí had received a report of an alleged burglary and criminal damage incident.

Members of the Garda Armed Response Unit, the garda dog unit, and the garda helicopter were tasked to the scene.

Gardaí say GSOC (Garda Síóchána Ombudsman Commission) had been notified of the incident.

The alarm was raised to Gardaí regarding an incident at a residence at Rylane, Abbeyfeale at 7.45 on Monday evening.

Upon arrival to the scene, gardaí encountered a man in his 30s armed with a machete.

It’s understood the man had earlie attempted to knock the property with a digger.

Gardaí say the man refused to comply with their directions and threatened a number of officers with the machete before fleeing to a nearby forest.

A cordon was put in place, while members of the Garda Armed Response Unit, the garda dog unit and the garda helicopter were tasked to the scene; and a search was conducted.

The man was located a short time later and gardaí say he continued to threaten Garda members.

Following an intervention by the Armed Support Unit where less-than-lethal force devices were utilized including the use of a taser, the man was arrested.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the county.

Gardaí say a number of scenes are currently preserved for technical examination and investigations are ongoing.