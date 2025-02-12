Advertisement
News

North Kerry man announced as Kerry Association of New York Person of the Year

Feb 12, 2025 13:07 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry man announced as Kerry Association of New York Person of the Year
Share this article

The Kerry Association of New York has announced its person of the year for 2025.

North Kerry native Stan McCarthy is to be honoured in recognition of his contributions to the lives of Kerry people living in New York.

Mr McCarthy is former CEO of Kerry Group and has served on the board of Ryanair since 2017.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Eileen M Murphy has been announced as the recipient of the distinguished service award.

The awards will be presented at the associations’ annual dinner, which takes place on March 21st.

More information on the Kerry Association of New Yorks 55th Annual Dinner dance and awards night can be found here.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Minister Norma Foley to travel to London for St Patrick's Day
Advertisement
Three Filipino men further remanded in custody on charges of conspiring to import drugs
Cahersiveen homeowner threated by gorse fire calls for changes to system penalising farmers
Advertisement

Recommended

Minister Norma Foley to travel to London for St Patrick's Day
North Kerry councillor airs concerns on impact of new US aluminum tariffs on one of area’s biggest employers
Three Filipino men further remanded in custody on charges of conspiring to import drugs
Cahersiveen homeowner threated by gorse fire calls for changes to system penalising farmers
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus