North Kerry man announced as Kerry Association of New York Person of the Year

The Kerry Association of New York has announced its person of the year for 2025.

North Kerry native Stan McCarthy is to be honoured in recognition of his contributions to the lives of Kerry people living in New York.

Mr McCarthy is former CEO of Kerry Group and has served on the board of Ryanair since 2017.

Meanwhile, Eileen M Murphy has been announced as the recipient of the distinguished service award.

The awards will be presented at the associations’ annual dinner, which takes place on March 21st.

More information on the Kerry Association of New Yorks 55th Annual Dinner dance and awards night can be found here.