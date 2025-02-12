North Kerry councillor airs concerns on impact of new US aluminum tariffs on one of area’s biggest employers

A North Kerry councillor has aired concerns on the impact the US President’s aluminum tariffs may have on one of the area’s biggest employers.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump signed proclamations imposing 25-percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US, from March 4th.

Aughinish Alumina, which is located off the N69 near Askeaton, is Europe’s largest alumina refinery, and directly employs around 500 people in North Kerry and West Limerick.

It processes bauxite, which is a sedimentary rock with a relatively high aluminum content.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley says he will be raising his concerns with the Enterprise and Trade Minister, Peter Burke, when he visits Kerry tomorrow.