Nominations sought for Patrick O'Keeffe Young Musician Award

Nominations are being sought for the Patrick O'Keeffe Young Musician Award.

It’s the second year the festival will run the competition; last year they received over 100 applications.

This year, there’ll be a male and female winner who’ll both get to perform in the Sliabh Luachra 30th Anniversary Concert.

It’s open to all musicians aged 16 to 25 and the deadline for applications is October 16th.

The Sliabh Luachra 30th Anniversary Concert will take place at the festival in Castleisland on October 29th.

To enter, you should introduce yourself at the beginning of the video and talk about your musical influences.

You're asked to submit two sets of tunes, with at least one of the sets to be associated with the music of Sliabh Luachra.

Any videos submitted by under 18s must be submitted by the child's parent/guardian.

Email applications to [email protected] using the video sharing platform We Transfer.

Please put your name and 'Young Musician Award' in the subject line.