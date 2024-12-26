Advertisement
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €5 million

Dec 26, 2024 10:50 By radiokerrynews
There was no winner of last night’s Christmas Day Lotto Jackpot worth over €5 million (€5,074,522).

The numbers drawn were 1, 15, 19, 23, 35, 47 and the bonus number was 45.

 

