No state enquiries about purchasing Conor Pass yet but interest expected

No state bodies have made enquiries about purchasing the renowned Conor Pass yet but their interest is expected.

The almost 1,400-acre landholding includes a mix of forestry, lowland, mountain grazing lands, and three lakes.

The current owner, American Michael Noonan, hopes to get up to €7,500 per acre, with an overall guide price of around €10 million.

Dingle-based auctioneer Mike Kennedy, who is handling the sale, says he’s received about 80 expressions of interest by phone and email since the land went on Daft.ie and on his social media in the last couple of days.

Amid calls for the state to step in and buy the lands, Mike Kennedy says he hasn’t spoken to any state bodies so far.