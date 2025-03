There are no patients on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today for the first time this year.

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives Organisation's TrolleyWatch survey is reporting that no patients are waiting for beds in either the emergency department or on wards.

The last time there was no one waiting at UHK was the 27th November last.

Advertisement

Nationally 319 patients are on trolleys, University Hospital Limerick has the highest number with 70 awaiting beds.