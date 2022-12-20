No ICU or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry

There are currently no intensive care unit or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to the latest figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

These figures are published by the HSE each day and the latest figures cover up to 8pm yesterday (December 19th).

Along with there being no ICU or general beds available at the hospital, figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation show there are 22 people waiting on trolleys at UHK today.

There are 14 patients with COVID-19 being treated at the Tralee-based hospital, and a further two patients are suspected of having the virus.

Meanwhile, 183 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, covering from March 1st, 2020 to December 10th this year, show Kerry has a mortality rate of 123.9 per 100,000 population.

Kerry has the third lowest mortality rate nationwide, with just Galway (119.7 per 100,000 population) and Sligo (96.1 per 100,000 population) having a lower rate.