There are currently no intensive care or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

These figures cover up to 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 7th).

The figures show there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK, with one patient being treated in ICU.

There’s also a further two suspected cases of the virus at the hospital.

These figures show that there are currently no ICU or general beds available at UHK.

Meanwhile, figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 157 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

These figures cover from March 1st, 2020 to May 28th this year and show that Kerry has the third lowest mortality rate nationwide; it stands at 106.3 per 100,000 population.