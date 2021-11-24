No follow up with UHK consultants following National Director's visit

Kerry TD Pa Daly says he's disappointed UHK consultants have had no follow up after a visit from the National Director for Acute Hospitals.

Liam Woods met with management and staff of University Hospital Kerry on November 12th about ongoing issues at the hospital.

Consultants at UHK wrote a strongly worded letter to the South / South West Hospital Group at the start of this month, outlining challenges they say require immediate attention.

The National Director for Acute Hospitals, Liam Woods travelled to University Hospital Kerry on November 12th and met management and staff.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly understands consultants were promised a follow up last week, but nothing has happened.

He says, prior to Mr Woods' visit, there was much talk of a plan being prepared to address the serious issues at UHK.

Deputy Daly says, however, almost three months out from the consultants initially asking for help to address the crisis, there's no plan in sight.

He added he's not surprised the visit has resulted in no follow up with consultants.