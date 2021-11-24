Advertisement
News

No follow up with UHK consultants following National Director's visit

Nov 24, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
No follow up with UHK consultants following National Director's visit No follow up with UHK consultants following National Director's visit
Share this article

Kerry TD Pa Daly says he's disappointed UHK consultants have had no follow up after a visit from the National Director for Acute Hospitals.

Liam Woods met with management and staff of University Hospital Kerry on November 12th about ongoing issues at the hospital.

Consultants at UHK wrote a strongly worded letter to the South / South West Hospital Group at the start of this month, outlining challenges they say require immediate attention.

Advertisement

The National Director for Acute Hospitals, Liam Woods travelled to University Hospital Kerry on November 12th and met management and staff.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly understands consultants were promised a follow up last week, but nothing has happened.

He says, prior to Mr Woods' visit, there was much talk of a plan being prepared to address the serious issues at UHK.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly says, however, almost three months out from the consultants initially asking for help to address the crisis, there's no plan in sight.

He added he's not surprised the visit has resulted in no follow up with consultants.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus