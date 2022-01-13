No decision on location of new Tralee Courthouse

The location of a new courthouse in Tralee has yet to be confirmed.

In recent years, there have been opposing views on where a new courthouse for the town should be located, were a new one to be built.

Over the past year, the Island of Geese site in Tralee has been often named as a potential location for a new courthouse.

Its proximity to the garda station, while remaining in the town, was put forward as an advantage.

However, there have also been calls to renovate the existing courthouse on Ashe Street.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee visited Tralee in late-2021; while remaining non-committal on a location, she said a decision needed to be made soon.

She said it's important that courts firstly clear the backlog of cases as the country comes out of the pandemic.

Early in 2021, Radio Kerry revealed a judge warned the Courts Service could be prosecuted for breaching the Disability Act; this was part of a feature on the lack of accessibility in the building.

Judge Brian O'Callaghan, writing in November of 2020, said he sat in the courthouse recently and it raised the absolute urgency of securing a new courthouse for Kerry.

Since the onset of the pandemic, jury trials have been moved to Limerick due to the lack of space and facilities in Tralee Courthouse.