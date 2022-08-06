No date for resumption of renovation works on Rattoo Round Tower

It’s not yet known when works on Rattoo Round Tower in North Kerry will resume.

Works on the tower outside Ballyduff, which dates from around 1100 AD, and featured on the old Kerry GAA crest, stopped during the pandemic.

Rattoo Round Tower in Ballyduff features a sheela-na-gig, a stone carving of a female figure; it’s the only example found in an Irish round tower.

The tower dates from about 1100 AD and is located next to a graveyard and the ruins of a 15th-century church.

It’s the round tower that featured on the old Kerry GAA crest.

Renovation works on the tower have been ongoing for many years, but were stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving scaffolding around the tower.

While the graveyard remains accessible, the door into the area around the tower remains locked.

The Office of Public Works says renovation works at Rattoo Round Tower were temporarily stalled and resources directed at other projects in the area.

It adds it’s hoped the works will resume once those resources become available.