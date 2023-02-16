Advertisement
Ninth arrest made into Tralee graveyard killing

Feb 16, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Ninth arrest made into Tralee graveyard killing
Thomas Dooley
A ninth arrest has been made as part of the investigation into the killing of a man in a Tralee cemetery.

The man in his 40s was arrested on Monday and questioned at Tralee Garda Station.

He was later released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley from Killarney was fatally stabbed as he attended a funeral in New Rath Cemetery on October 5th.

Three men have been charged with his murder.

A juvenile has also been charged with possession of an improvised weapon with the intent to cause harm.

