Advertisement
News

Nine social houses built under fast-track approval process in Kerry since 2018

Jul 3, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Nine social houses built under fast-track approval process in Kerry since 2018 Nine social houses built under fast-track approval process in Kerry since 2018
Share this article

Nine social houses have been built by Kerry County Council under a fast-track approval process since it was introduced in 2018.

The single-stage review process is one of two approval processes that local authorities can use to secure funding and construct social housing – the other is a four-stage process.

A response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, Padraig O’Sullivan, revealed that just 261 social houses had been built using this scheme across the country since its introduction.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council used this single-stage process for four projects in the past four years, constructing nine houses in total.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he would like to see more take-up of this scheme by local authorities, and the Department will continue to encourage them to use it.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus