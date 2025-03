Nine motorists were arrested on Kerry roads for driving under the influence over the St Patrick’s Weekend.

Gardaí carried out a major road safety campaign during the bank holiday weekend, focusing on driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Nationally, over 200 people were arrested during the operation – while two people lost their lives on Irish roads during the period.

Garda Pa O’Brien is reminding motorists to never driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol: