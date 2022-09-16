Newly launched mobile apps will guide tourists around Kerry

Kerry County Council is launching two free mobile apps today which is designed to guide tourists around the county.

Ciar’s Quest is a mobile app that will take users on an adventure around Ross Island in Killarney to learn about the wildlife of Killarney National Park.

The app is based around a boy named Ciar who is a descendant of the O’Connor Chieftain Ciar, the founder of the Kingdom of Kerry.

A second app named Kerry Way Digital Companion provides fun, facts, and folklore through new Augmented Reality immersive experiences at five different sites in the Muckross and Torc areas of Killarney National Park.

Leas-Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr. Bobby O’Connell said the apps will enhance the visitor experience in Kerry.

More information can be found here https://ciarsquest.ie/