Newly elected Ireland South MEPs looking forward to getting started as all seats in constituency now filled

Jun 14, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
All five MEPs for Ireland South were confirmed overnight after five days of counting.

Sitting MEP's, Kerry's Sean Kelly and Billy Kelleher were elected earlier in the week, while Mick Wallace and the Green Party's Grace O'Sullivan lost their seats.

Three new faces will join them in Brussels next month.

Independent candidate and sitting Clare TD Michael McNamara won the third seat in the constituency.

He said he's exhausted but very grateful to be elected:

Sinn Fein's Kathleen Funchion was elected to the fourth seat late last night.

She says she's looking forward to tackling issues like Ireland's neutrality, and making life better for the people she represents.

 

Fianna Fáil's Cynthia Ní Mhurchú won the final seat in Ireland South.

She said the timing couldn't be better, as today is her birthday.

