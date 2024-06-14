Newly elected Ireland South MEPs looking forward to getting started as all seats in constituency now filled

All five MEPs for Ireland South were confirmed overnight after five days of counting.

Sitting MEP's, Kerry's Sean Kelly and Billy Kelleher were elected earlier in the week, while Mick Wallace and the Green Party's Grace O'Sullivan lost their seats.

Three new faces will join them in Brussels next month.

Advertisement

Independent candidate and sitting Clare TD Michael McNamara won the third seat in the constituency.

He said he's exhausted but very grateful to be elected:

Advertisement

Sinn Fein's Kathleen Funchion was elected to the fourth seat late last night.

Advertisement

She says she's looking forward to tackling issues like Ireland's neutrality, and making life better for the people she represents.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil's Cynthia Ní Mhurchú won the final seat in Ireland South.

Advertisement

She said the timing couldn't be better, as today is her birthday.