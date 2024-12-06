Newly assisted-living house in Tralee receives glowing review

A newly opened assisted-living house in Tralee has received a glowing review from the Health Information and Quality Authority.

The Rehab Group's Tralee Accommodation Service is home to four adult residents, who moved there from another facility in the past year.

When they moved house, their regular staff and management team moved with them.

Residents told the inspector they were very happy with their new home and that they were settling in well.

The short-notice announced inspection took place on the 20th June but an annual review is yet to be published.

The report also said the service places a strong emphasis on developing the residents' independence and skills, with one resident working toward independent living, another with a visual impairment exploring support options e.g. guide dog, and a resident who uses sign language had access to an interpreter and assistive technologies aid communication.