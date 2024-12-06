Advertisement
News

Newly assisted-living house in Tralee receives glowing review

Dec 6, 2024 09:25 By radiokerrynews
Newly assisted-living house in Tralee receives glowing review
Share this article

A newly opened assisted-living house in Tralee has received a glowing review from the Health Information and Quality Authority.

The Rehab Group's Tralee Accommodation Service is home to four adult residents, who moved there from another facility in the past year.

When they moved house, their regular staff and management team moved with them.

Advertisement

Residents told the inspector they were very happy with their new home and that they were settling in well.

The short-notice announced inspection took place on the 20th June but an annual review is yet to be published.

The report also said the service places a strong emphasis on developing the residents' independence and skills, with one resident working toward independent living, another with a visual impairment exploring support options e.g. guide dog, and a resident who uses sign language had access to an interpreter and assistive technologies aid communication.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Planning body delays decision on North Kerry power plant for second time in three months
Advertisement
First Irish-built naval vessel in 40 years launched in Valentia where it was made
Woman arrested in relation to Castleisland drug seizure released without charge
Advertisement

Recommended

St Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings at the Parish Church, Castleisland on December 10th
Kielduff Community Centre’s Christmas Market Sunday December 8th
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus