New youth service launched in South Kerry

Nov 5, 2022 16:11 By radiokerrynews
New youth service launched in South Kerry
A new service has been launched for young people in South Kerry.

 

The West Iveragh UBU Your Place Your Space is being administered by Kerry ETB and delivered by Foróige Youth Service.

The service is open to young people aged between 10 and 24 years old and aims to provide meaningful interventions, to help young people in West Iveragh overcome challenges and achieve their full potential

 

The scheme is funded by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

 

Youth Development Officer at Kerry ETB, Seamus Whitty said they are excited about what the development will mean for young people and their families in the community.

For further information and questions regarding this initiative, please contact Michelle Fitzgerald of Foróige at [email protected] or Seamus Whitty, Kerry ETB Youth Development Officer at [email protected] 

 

