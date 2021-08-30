New webinar series for businesses to start export journey

A new webinar series has been launched to support businesses to take the first steps on their export journey.

The second Export Compass Series is being run by Enterprise Ireland in association with the Local Enterprise Offices.

It aims to help companies explore ways to overcome the present economic challenges, by understanding overseas business cultures, building digital capabilities for selling, and developing customer, distributor and partner relationships.

Advertisement

The webinar workshops will take place every Tuesday between September 7th and October 5th.

Businesses can find more information and register on www.enterprise-ireland.com/ExporterDevelopment