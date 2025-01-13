New Walking Bus scheme on way to Kerry

Kerry County Council's road safety officer is assessing some Kerry towns and villages for a new walking bus scheme.

Walking buses work by having a group of students walk to and from school along a planned route, supervised by volunteer parents.

They are intended to encourage parents and students to walk to and from school.

The routes include designated 'bus stops' where students can join or leave the group.

The circuits are specifically chosen to ensure safety, with minimal road crossings and good accessibility.

The aim of the scheme is to promote physical activity, reduce traffic near schools, and help the environment.

Schools in Kerry will be invited to join the programme, once the routes are finalised.

