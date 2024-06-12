Advertisement
News

New Tralee Sinn Féin councillor says party will look at performance in local elections

Jun 12, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
New Tralee Sinn Féin councillor says party will look at performance in local elections
A newly-elected Sinn Féin councillor in Kerry says the party will look at its performance in the local elections and look at what needs to be changed.

First-time candidate Paul Daly was elected to Kerry County Council in the Tralee Local Electoral Area on the twelfth count, taking the fourth seat in the constituency.

Sinn Féin ran 13 candidates in Kerry but returned with the same number of councillors, four, having lost a seat in North Kerry and gained one in West Kerry.

Paul Daly says the party will regroup and assess the results of the local elections.

He says he’s still confident the party will do well in a general election when it’s called, as there is still an appetite for change.

4,800 people granted Irish citizenship in ceremonies in Killarney
