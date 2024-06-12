A newly-elected Sinn Féin councillor in Kerry says the party will look at its performance in the local elections and look at what needs to be changed.

First-time candidate Paul Daly was elected to Kerry County Council in the Tralee Local Electoral Area on the twelfth count, taking the fourth seat in the constituency.

Sinn Féin ran 13 candidates in Kerry but returned with the same number of councillors, four, having lost a seat in North Kerry and gained one in West Kerry.

Advertisement

Paul Daly says the party will regroup and assess the results of the local elections.

He says he’s still confident the party will do well in a general election when it’s called, as there is still an appetite for change.