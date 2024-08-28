New superintendent to transfer to Killarney Garda Station

The latest round of Garda appointments includes the transfer of a new superintendent to Killarney Garda Station.

The Kerry division of An Garda Síochana is made up of four functional areas - Business Services, Performance and Assurance, Crime, and Community Engagement

Superintendent John Ryan has been appointed to lead the Kerry Performance Assurance Functional Area.

The responsibilities of Kerry PAFA include policing performance and standards, discipline, and engaging with the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC).