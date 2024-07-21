Advertisement
News

New special classes announced for 7 Kerry schools

Jul 21, 2024 18:13 By radiokerrynews
New special classes announced for 7 Kerry schools
Share this article

New special needs classes have been established for seven Kerry schools for the next academic year.

It brings to 98 the total number of special classes in primary and post-primary schools in Kerry.

The schools in receipt of a new class include Scoil Náisiúnta Sliabh a Mhadra in Ballyduff, Scoil Náisiúnta Cill Cruinn in Listowel, and Castlemaine National School.

Advertisement

Holy Family in Tralee, Ballyduff National School, St Michael’s College in Listowel, and Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk will also benefit from a new class.

Each of these classes will have six pupils, one teacher, and one special needs assistant.

The establishment of the extra classes has been welcomed by Kerry TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

National Broadband Ireland to roll out high-speed connection to Sneem area
Advertisement
Ireland South MEP urges car manufacturers not to remove radios from new vehicles
Driver clocked at 178km/h in Kerry with no licence or insurance
Advertisement

Recommended

Piastri wins Hungarian Grand Prix
Republic of Ireland eliminated from European Championships
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Review
National Broadband Ireland to roll out high-speed connection to Sneem area
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus