New special classes announced for 7 Kerry schools

New special needs classes have been established for seven Kerry schools for the next academic year.

It brings to 98 the total number of special classes in primary and post-primary schools in Kerry.

The schools in receipt of a new class include Scoil Náisiúnta Sliabh a Mhadra in Ballyduff, Scoil Náisiúnta Cill Cruinn in Listowel, and Castlemaine National School.

Holy Family in Tralee, Ballyduff National School, St Michael’s College in Listowel, and Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk will also benefit from a new class.

Each of these classes will have six pupils, one teacher, and one special needs assistant.

The establishment of the extra classes has been welcomed by Kerry TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley.