New research vessel named after Kerry explorer handed over to Marine Institute

Ireland’s newest marine research vessel, named after South Kerry explorer Tom Crean, has officially been handed over to the Marine Institute.
The almost 53-metre RV Tom Crean will be used for ocean surveys, fishery, acoustic and environmental research and buoy and mooring operations.
The new vessel will be able to go to sea for at least 21 days at a time and is designed to operate in harsh sea conditions.
It’s departed from Vigo, Spain on route to the Marine Institute in Galway.
A video of the RV Tom Crean making its way to the Marine Institute in Galway:
🚢Ireland's newest marine research vessel, the RV Tom Crean. — Marine Institute (@MarineInst) July 10, 2022
Thanks to Astilleros Armón shipyard in Vigo, Spain for this exciting video on the #RVTomCrean.
👉View the video here: https://t.co/itlaFDyCph @RVMarineInst pic.twitter.com/rbNkMofzy7
🚢Ireland's newest marine research vessel, the RV Tom Crean.
— Marine Institute (@MarineInst) July 10, 2022