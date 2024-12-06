New rents in Kerry over 12% more expensive than last year

New rents in Kerry are being set at over 12% higher than they were a year ago.

That’s according to the Residential Tenancies Board’s Rent Index for the second quarter of the year.

New tenancies across the country continue to be more expensive than existing tenancies.

The average cost of new rents in Kerry during the second quarter of the year was almost €1,200, an increase of over 2% since the first quarter, and up 12.6% in the space of a year.

The cost of rent in existing tenancies in Kerry is lower, at €926 per month, and this is down slightly since the start of the year, but still up over 7% on the same time last year.

The national average for rent in new tenancies during the second quarter of the year was €1,644 per month, an increase of almost 5% in the space of a year.

Rents are highest in Dublin, and lowest in Leitrim.

Within Kerry, the Killarney area continues to be the most expensive in which to rent; new rents there are up over 10% in a year to over €1,300 per month, while average rent in existing tenancies is just over €1,000.

New rents in the wider Tralee area are being set at over €1,200 per month, but rent in existing tenancies is at €918.

In the Kenmare area, new rents are also above €1,000, while rents in ongoing tenancies are at around €930.

Not enough new rents were started in the Listowel, Castleisland, or Corca Dhuibhne areas to have enough data for average prices, according to the RTB.

Existing tenants in the Listowel are paying an average of €854 per month in rent, while existing tenants are paying an average of €842 in the Castleisland area, and €818 in West Kerry.