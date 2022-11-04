Advertisement
News

New programme aimed at educating young people about dementia launching in Tralee

Nov 4, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrynews
New programme aimed at educating young people about dementia launching in Tralee New programme aimed at educating young people about dementia launching in Tralee
Share this article

A new programme aimed at educating young people about dementia is launching in Tralee this afternoon.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is launching it’s ‘Creating a Dementia Inclusive Generation' Transition Year Programme.

It aims to educate young people about dementia and the impact it has, not only on the person living with it, but also its impact on the extended family and the carers.

Advertisement

Minister for Education Norma Foley will launch the programme at 2pm in the Rosemary Day Centre at Baile Mhuire.

More information can be found on alzheimer.ie.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus