New programme aimed at educating young people about dementia launching in Tralee

A new programme aimed at educating young people about dementia is launching in Tralee this afternoon.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is launching it’s ‘Creating a Dementia Inclusive Generation' Transition Year Programme.

It aims to educate young people about dementia and the impact it has, not only on the person living with it, but also its impact on the extended family and the carers.

Minister for Education Norma Foley will launch the programme at 2pm in the Rosemary Day Centre at Baile Mhuire.

More information can be found on alzheimer.ie.