New Network Ireland Kerry Branch hosting information coffee morning

The newly formed Network Ireland Kerry Branch is hosting a coffee morning tomorrow to inform people about its workings.

Network Ireland branches operate across the country, and aim to connect fellow female professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners.

The Kerry branch is being developed, with an official launch to take place on June 7th.

People can learn more about Network Ireland at tomorrow’s coffee morning, which takes place from 10.30 to 11.30am at the Tom Crean Business Centre, Kerry Technology Park, Tralee.

People can register for the event here.

The network can be contacted by email on [email protected] or the website https://networkireland.ie/page/KerryBranch