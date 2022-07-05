New month long festival to attract Kerry diaspora in October

A new month long festival to attract diaspora is happening in Kerry this October.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Francis Flynn was in London last week for the launch of the Global Irish Festival Series at the Irish Embassy.

A mini gathering titled ‘An Turas Mór/ Homecoming Kerry’ is to take place over five weekends during the month of October.

Advertisement

A programme of over thirty events, some existing and others new, will take place in towns and villages across the county.

More information can be found on homecomingkerry.com.