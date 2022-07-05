Advertisement
News

New month long festival to attract Kerry diaspora in October

Jul 5, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
New month long festival to attract Kerry diaspora in October New month long festival to attract Kerry diaspora in October
Share this article

A new month long festival to attract diaspora is happening in Kerry this October.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Francis Flynn was in London last week for the launch of the Global Irish Festival Series at the Irish Embassy.

A mini gathering titled ‘An Turas Mór/ Homecoming Kerry’ is to take place over five weekends during the month of October.

Advertisement

A programme of over thirty events, some existing and others new, will take place in towns and villages across the county.

More information can be found on homecomingkerry.com.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus