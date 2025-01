A new medical aesthetic clinic is to open soon in Tralee.

The Irish-owned Thérapie Clinic has invested €500,000 into the new, state-of-the-art clinic which will open soon in Unit 2 of the Abbey Court in the town centre.

The clinic has filled several roles already but it says more jobs may become available as it opens.

It will offer treatments such as laser hair removal, skin treatments, and cosmetic injections.