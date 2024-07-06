New marine exhibition opens in Músaem Chorca Dhuibhne

This is the first weekend of a new exhibition in Músaem Chorca Dhuibhne - West Kerry Museum.

The Marine Institute has officially opened the permanent exhibition ‘Eolaíocht na Mara - Sea Science’ at the old schoolhouse in Ballyferriter.

The institute says it aims to inspire the next generation of ocean explorers and marine scientists.

Included are interactive displays and digital exhibits about the shipwrecks around the Irish coast, scientific discoveries made in Irish waters, the legendary Kerry explorer Tom Crean and our unique marine life.