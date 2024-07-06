Advertisement
New marine exhibition opens in Músaem Chorca Dhuibhne

Jul 6, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
The exhibition 'Eolaíocht na Mara - Sea Science' at Músaem Chorca Dhuibhne - The West Kerry Museum was officially opened by the Marine Institute this week in West Kerry. 'Eolaíocht na Mara - Sea Science' invites visitors to dive beneath the waves of Ireland's wild Atlantic to explore our ocean through interactive displays and digital exhibits. Visitors will uncover the shipwrecks around the Irish coast, and can explore Ireland's unique marine life and some of the incredible scientific discoveries made in Irish waters. They will discover more about Ireland's marine research vessels and the research activities undertaken by scientists at sea. At the official opening, Dr Rick Officer, CEO of the Marine Institute said, "Our ocean is a vital resource and sustains the livelihoods of many in Ireland's coastal communities. It's important to cultivate an interest in our oceans from a young age, and 'Eolaíocht na Mara - Sea Science' helps to raise awareness about the value of Ireland's diverse marine resource." Dr Officer added, "Kerry has a rich maritime heritage, and is also the birthplace of legendary
This is the first weekend of a new exhibition in Músaem Chorca Dhuibhne - West Kerry Museum.

The Marine Institute has officially opened the permanent exhibition ‘Eolaíocht na Mara - Sea Science’ at the old schoolhouse in Ballyferriter.

The institute says it aims to inspire the next generation of ocean explorers and marine scientists.

Included are interactive displays and digital exhibits about the shipwrecks around the Irish coast, scientific discoveries made in Irish waters, the legendary Kerry explorer Tom Crean and our unique marine life.

