New language planning officer appointed to Cahersiveen

Kerry County Council has appointed a new Irish language planning officer for Cahersiveen.

Séaghan Ó Suilleabháin from Killorglin is the first person to take up the role which was created by the local authority and Glór na nGael through a service level agreement last May.

His main role as LPO is to implement the Irish Language Plan for the town.

Mr O Súilleabháin will commence his new role at the end of August, operating out of Oifig na Gaeilge in the O’Connell Education Centre in Cahersiveen.