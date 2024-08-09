Advertisement
New language planning officer appointed to Cahersiveen

Aug 9, 2024 13:47 By radiokerrynews
New language planning officer appointed to Cahersiveen
Kerry County Council has appointed a new Irish language planning officer for Cahersiveen.

Séaghan Ó Suilleabháin from Killorglin is the first person to take up the role which was created by the local authority and Glór na nGael through a service level agreement last May.

His main role as LPO is to implement the Irish Language Plan for the town.

Mr O Súilleabháin will commence his new role at the end of August, operating out of Oifig na Gaeilge in the O’Connell Education Centre in Cahersiveen.

 

 

