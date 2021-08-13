Advertisement
New jobs will bring Dairymaster workforce in Causeway close to 400

Aug 13, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
New jobs will bring Dairymaster workforce in Causeway close to 400
The creation of 40 new jobs by Dairymaster will bring its workforce in Causeway close to 400.

The dairy equipment manufacturer announced the new positions today, saying the development is a massive boost to the local economy.

Dairy equipment manufacturer Dairymaster is expanding its team, with over 40 new positions at its global headquarters in Causeway.

The company, which has customers in over 40 countries worldwide, already employs about 350 people at its North Kerry base.

CEO of Dairymaster, John Harty says the company is delighted to be expanding, and the aim is to continue to meet the growing needs of farmers around the world.

The company says today’s announcement is great news for Kerry, and a massive boost to the local economy.

The roles are across all departments and include welders, fabricators, engineers, sales and marketing, and accountancy.

As well as these 40 positions in Causeway, Dairymaster will have other vacancies at its bases in the UK, USA, Germany and The Netherlands.

The company also offers apprenticeships and graduate programmes.

More details are available on www.dairymaster.com/careers

The closing date for all applications is August 27th.

 

