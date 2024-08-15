New industrial estate to be built at Mile Height in Tralee

A new industrial estate is to be built at Mile Height in Tralee.

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to Benners Garage Ltd for 15 industrial warehouses, including two terraced blocks of three units each, and nine detached units at Ballingowan in the town.

The existing entrance currently serving Kerry Motor Works showroom and display yard will be closed, while a new entrance leading onto the main Rathass-Mileheight road (R875) will be built.

It is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy, with the potential to support up to 75 jobs.

A planning report for the developments says it will provide modern light industrial and warehouses units for existing businesses to expand and for new businesses to begin.