New housing development underway in Dingle

A major housing development is underway in West Kerry.

Cathair Con Raoi will involve the construction of 13 apartments which are expected to be ready in the next year.

The first phase of this development is expected to be complete in … with five ground floor apartments.

Each of the 285 square meters apartments will be finished to a high standard, according to auctioneer Mike Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy, who will handle the sale of the apartments when complete, says they will not be of interest to those who are looking to short-term let as the aim of the project is to create housing for local people in search of a home.

The ground floor apartments, which are two-bedroom will be priced at €360,000 upon completion.

The development will also feature a car park to cater for up to 30 cars.

Because the development is in a Gaeltacht area, Mike Kennedy says it’ll be vital that 33% of buyers can speak, read or understand the Irish language.