A new Garda operating model will provide more front-line Gardaí in Kerry.

That’s according to Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality James Browne.

He was speaking in the Dáil recently following a query from Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon.

Deputy Alan Dillion asked what the Department of Justice is doing to increase safety and security measures in rural communities.

This follows concerns raised by Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin recently about the declining number of Gardaí in the county.

In response to Deputy Dillion, Minister James Browne says the Government is committed to building stronger, safer communities in rural Ireland and in our towns and cities, adding everybody has the right to feel safe and to be safe in their homes and on their land and property.

He says the Rural Safety Plan 2022-2024 has been published to support the work already underway around rural safety.

Minister Browne also says that in addition to new recruits, the rollout of the new Garda Operating Model will support the redeployment of Gardaí from non-core duties to frontline policing across the country.

This model is now full operational in Kerry and he says it’ll provide more front-line Gardaí, increased Garda visibility, and a wider range of policing services for people in their local area.

It will particularly enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber-crime, and economic crime.