New Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building set to open in April

The new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building will open next month.

Kerry ETB were officially given the keys of the new school building on Monday, two years to the day from when construction began.

The €16 million campus will cater for up to 600 students and over 50 teachers on the 6.5 acre site in Clonmore, Tralee.

The 75,000 sq.ft school includes state of the art facilities, comprising of 30 classrooms, 4 science labs, a Library, 5 specialist rooms and student welfare and recreation spaces.

Kerry ETB say the new building will open to students and staff on April 24th.