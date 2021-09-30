Advertisement
News

New development officer for MacGillycuddy Reeks forum

Sep 30, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
New development officer for MacGillycuddy Reeks forum New development officer for MacGillycuddy Reeks forum
Share this article

A new development officer has been appointed for the MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum.

Established in 2014, the forum represents the interests of local farmers, landowners, business, communities, guides and recreational users of Ireland's largest mountain range.

Gerald McEnery, who has seven years' experience in countryside management in the UK, will help rollout the strategic plan for the region and develop fundraising efforts to help with the restoration work to prevent further erosion.

Advertisement

The Killarney native says a balance must be struck among everyone using the mountains:

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus