New development officer for MacGillycuddy Reeks forum

A new development officer has been appointed for the MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum.

Established in 2014, the forum represents the interests of local farmers, landowners, business, communities, guides and recreational users of Ireland's largest mountain range.

Gerald McEnery, who has seven years' experience in countryside management in the UK, will help rollout the strategic plan for the region and develop fundraising efforts to help with the restoration work to prevent further erosion.

The Killarney native says a balance must be struck among everyone using the mountains: