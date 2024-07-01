New Cathaoirligh have been elected in two more Municipal Districts in Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District this morning at the MD’s AGM earlier today.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD.

At the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District AGM, Fianna Fáil’s Fionnán Fitzgerald was elected Cathaoirleach, and his party colleague Breandán Fitzgerald was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Both AGMs took place at the County Buildings in Rathass, Tralee.