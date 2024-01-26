New candidates announced for local elections in Kerry

New candidates in Kerry for this year’s local elections have been announced.

Michael Leane from Ballyheigue will run for Fianna Fáil in the Listowel Electoral Area.

The party is also running sitting councillor and newly-elected Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District, Jimmy Moloney.

Meanwhile, Killorglin man Tim Clifford will be seeking nomination from the Social Democrats in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

He says the selection convention for the party is next week, and he will run in this year’s election if he’s selected.