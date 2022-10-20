New bus services and routes announced throughout Kerry

Kerry is to benefit from new bus routes and services announced this week.

Bus Éireann and the National Transport Authority have improved and extended bus routes across the country.

Meanwhile, TFI Local Link bus service has added routes that will link Tralee to South and Mid Kerry at peak times.

Bus Éireann, along with the National Transport Authority, has today announced extended bus routes.

This comes as part of the new Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, which aims to increase transit for people living outside cities and towns.

From Sunday onwards, route 314 will link Ballybunion to Limerick, while other services throughout the country have been doubled or trebled.

Meanwhile a Kerry-based bus service has also announced new routes this week.

The new TFI Local Link buses will now connect Tralee to Ballinskelligs, Cahersiveen, Glenbeigh and Killorglin.

This new service will run once a day, five days a week in both directions.

This will benefit people living along the Iveragh Peninsula who wish to arrive in Tralee before 9 and leave after 5.