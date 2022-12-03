Advertisement
New book recalls the history of Kerry’s big houses

Dec 3, 2022 16:12 By radiokerrynews
New book recalls the history of Kerry’s big houses New book recalls the history of Kerry’s big houses
At the launch in Muckross House, Killarney of Tralee historian Jane O’Hea O’Keeffe’s new book entitled, ‘The Big House in Kerry: A Social History’ based on the Anglo-Irish ascendancy in Kerry. Launched by former Labour Leader, Tánaiste, and Irish Statesman, Dick Spring. It is photographic and documentary account to date of life as it was lived by the gentry of Kerry up to Independence. It is set out across chapters each dedicated to a large house and the family/families that inhabited it – written by some of the county’s leading historians, including Jane, who edited and compiled the work. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS*** Issued 2nd December 2022
Former Tánaiste of Ireland, Dick Spring has launched a book of history in Kerry.

The Big House in Kerry: A Social History is a collaborative work by twelve of the counties well-known historians.

One of these contributors was the former politician, who wrote about the Spring family and their journey from Lavenham to Kerry.

The photo illustrated book features the history of twenty big houses in Kerry, such as Muckross House and Adfert Abbey, and the people who lived in them.

The project was coordinated by Maurice O’Keeffe and edited by Jane O’Keeffe of Irish Life and Lore.

