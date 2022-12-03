New book recalls the history of Kerry’s big houses

Former Tánaiste of Ireland, Dick Spring has launched a book of history in Kerry.

The Big House in Kerry: A Social History is a collaborative work by twelve of the counties well-known historians.

One of these contributors was the former politician, who wrote about the Spring family and their journey from Lavenham to Kerry.

The photo illustrated book features the history of twenty big houses in Kerry, such as Muckross House and Adfert Abbey, and the people who lived in them.

The project was coordinated by Maurice O’Keeffe and edited by Jane O’Keeffe of Irish Life and Lore.