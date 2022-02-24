New bill to give Kerry consumers new rights on digital goods and services

Kerry people will have new rights and protection on digital goods and services under the new Consumer Rights bill.

Online customers will have the right to a full refund, exchange or repair when a good or service is not as described or not fit for purpose.

Businesses will be required to set out a full description of goods or services, total cost of item and delivery charge.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says any form of redress must be carried out as soon as possible and should be free of charge.

The Consumer Rights Bill is due to be published shortly and will make its way through all stages of the Oireachtas.