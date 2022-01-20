Advertisement
Net increase of 145 new jobs from Kerry LEO

Jan 20, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Net increase of 145 new jobs from Kerry LEO
145 jobs were created following assistance from Kerry County Council's local enterprise office in 2021.

This is according to the annual employment results for offices across the country.

Local enterprise offices (LEOs) assist businesses through providing financial support, advice, training and mentoring services and guidance in relation to local authority regulations.

During 2021, Kerry County Council's office assisted 285 clients.

This comprised 1,272 jobs, which was an increase of over 300 on 2020.

However, due to the effects of the pandemic, the net increase in jobs last year was 145.

The local enterprise office in Kerry is located at County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee.

 

 

